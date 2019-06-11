UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 24 points, Courtney Williams added 23 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 83-75 on Tuesday night in a battle between the top two teams in the WNBA.

Jones, coming off consecutive player of the week honors, made nine of 11 shots, and scored nine straight Connecticut points in the third quarter after the Mystics had opened a 10-point lead.

Shekinna Stricklen added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for the Sun, who have won 11 straight home games. They went 10 of 21 from distance and made 11 of 12 free throws, including six in the final 35 seconds to end the last threat for Washington.

Connecticut (6-1) has won four straight while Washington (4-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped. Since a season-opening 84-69 loss to Connecticut, the Mystics had not been challenged and were averaging just less than 90 points a game.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 18 points. Aerial Powers added 14, Elena Delle Donne 13 and Natasha Cloud 12.

SKY 82, MERCURY 75

CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 17 and the Sky held off the Mercury.

Chicago (3-2) led 43-41 at the half before DeShields had four of the six 3-pointers the Sky made in the third quarter to build a 67-55 lead.

Twice Vandersloot baskets put Chicago’s lead at 15 points, the second coming midway through the fourth quarter. Phoenix (2-3) cut the lead to five with just under a minute left but Gabby Williams grabbed an offensive rebound that Vandersloot turned into a layup with 29.3 seconds to play and then Vandersloot added a steal to seal the win.

DeWanna Bonner had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Mercury and Brittney Griner added 16 points.

STORM 84, FEVER 82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Howard scored a career-high 26 points and the Storm held on to beat the Fever.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points and Mercedes Russell had a career-high 13, including 11 in the first half, for the Storm (4-3), who had a double-figure lead late in the third quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell drilled a deep 3-pointer in the final second of the third quarter to pull the Fever within 65-59. An 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter had the deficit down to one but it wasn’t until Natalie Achonwa’s layup with 1:09 to go the game was tied at 81. Achonwa made one of two free throws with 29 seconds left to put Indiana up but Loyd made three of four free throws after that and Indiana missed its last two shots.

Mitchell scored 21 points and Achonwa added 17 for Indiana (3-3). Candice Dupree had 10 points and 14 rebounds.