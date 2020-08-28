The WNBA spread the six games that were postponed this week over the course of three makeup dates.

Chicago will play Indiana and Los Angeles will face Minnesota on Monday Aug. 31. Connecticut meets Phoenix on Monday Sept. 7. The final three games will be made up on Sept. 13 — a day after the regular season was supposed to end with Dallas-New York, Las Vegas-Seattle and Washington-Atlanta that day.

While no team had back-to-back games on the original schedule, the makeup dates have forced many of the teams to have to play on consecutive days now. With the Aces and Storm sitting atop the standings that final game could have major playoff implications.

Players decided not to play the games Wednesday and Thursday in solidarity with their NBA counterparts following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“This is not a strike. This is not a boycott. This is affirmatively a day of reflection, a day of informed action and mobilization,” said WNBA players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike.