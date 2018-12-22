WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is missing Saturday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of flu-like symptoms.
Wall was ruled out shortly before the 7 p.m. tipoff. He did not participate in Washington’s morning shootaround.
Tomas Satoransky is starting in place of the five-time All Star. Forward Markieff Morris also is dealing with an illness but will play, according to coach Scott Brooks.
Wall entered Saturday averaging 21.2 points and 8.9 assists for the Wizards, who have lost six of seven.
He has missed three games this season, sitting out on Dec. 5 because of personal reasons and on Dec. 10 with bone spurs.
