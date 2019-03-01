CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Still without striker Mauro Icardi amid a contract dispute, Inter Milan lost 2-1 at Cagliari in Serie A on Friday and loosened its hold on a Champions League spot.
Inter remains third but only two points ahead of fourth-place AC Milan and three ahead of fifth-place Roma, which both play Saturday.
It marked the fifth straight match that Icardi, Serie A’s joint top scorer last season with 29 goals, has missed in all competitions since being stripped of the club’s captaincy as he demands a contract extension.
Luca Ceppitelli put Cagliari ahead after the half-hour mark by redirecting a free kick with a header.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll on Seahawks injuries, Earl Thomas, Frank Clark, Russell Wilson and more WATCH
- Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency WATCH
- 'No bitter side to it': Now coaching 1,000 miles away, Lorenzo Romar is still one of UW's biggest fans | Matt Calkins
- Washington Huskies clinch Pac-12 title despite loss at California VIEW
- Hardwood Classic Live: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
Eight minutes later, Lautaro Martinez equalized for Inter with a header from Radja Nainggolan’s cross.
Leonardo Pavoletti then restored Cagliari’s advantage with a low volley between two defenders.
Cagliari had a chance to extend its lead but Nicolo Barella’s penalty attempt sailed high over the bar in stoppage time.
Cagliari is 14th, nine points above the relegation zone.
Milan hosts Sassuolo and Roma meets Lazio in the Rome derby.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports