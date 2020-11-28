CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals added quarterback Kevin Hogan to the practice squad Saturday.

The Bengals needed a third quarterback on the roster after losing rookie Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury last week.

Cincinnati is expected to start former practice squad quarterback Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley, who had been Burrow’s backup, on Sunday against the New York Giants. Hogan will be No. 3 — for now.

The 28-year-old Hogan is a fourth-year player who has spent time with Kansas City, Cleveland, Washington and Denver. He has played in eight NFL games, the last in 2017, and completed 59% of his passes for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Also Saturday, the Bengals activated receiver Auden Tate and center B.J. Finney from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both had been placed on the list Wednesday.

The team also signed cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

