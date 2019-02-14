From "I'd give you the ball on fourth and 1" to "I've got a Storm brewing for you in my heart," we make it easy to express your feeling to the sports fan in your life this Valentine's Day with these custom Seattle sports Valentine's cards.

Evan Webeck
By
Seattle Times sports producer

“I’d give you the ball on fourth and 1” | Download ⇓

(Evan Webeck / The Seattle Times)
“Are you Clay Bennett? Because you’re stealing my heart” | Download ⇓

(Evan Webeck / The Seattle Times)
“You’re the King of my heart” | Download ⇓

(Evan Webeck / The Seattle Times)
“I’ve got a Storm brewing for you in my heart” | Download ⇓

(Evan Webeck / The Seattle Times)
“I’d let you dunk on me” | Download ⇓

(Evan Webeck / The Seattle Times)
“Even Jerry Dipoto wouldn’t trade you” | Download ⇓

(Evan Webeck / The Seattle Times)
“You’re my OKG”Download ⇓

(Evan Webeck / The Seattle Times)
“You’re my number one target” | Download ⇓

(Evan Webeck / The Seattle Times)
