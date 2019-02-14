MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marsha Howard scored 28 points and Kelly Karlis had her second double-double of the season to help Wisconsin beat No. 24 Michigan State 79-62 Thursday night for the Badgers’ first win over a ranked opponent in six years.
Wisconsin snapped a 32-game skid against ranked teams dating to a 73-61 win over then-No. 7 Penn State on Jan. 31, 2013.
Karlis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Niya Beverly scored 12 for the Badgers (12-13, 3-10 Big Ten), who had lost three in a row and nine of their last 10.
Howard made a layup to open the scoring and added a 3-pointer in an 8-0 opening run and Karlis had seven points as the Badgers scored 14 of the last 16 first-quarter points to make it 22-14. Wisconsin led by double figures the rest of the way. Michigan State (17-7, 7-6) missed its first seven field-goal attempts and shot just 4 of 17 (24 percent) in the opening period.
Most Read Sports Stories
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
- In the final year of his Mariners contract, Felix Hernandez acknowledges his baseball mortality
- Why Bellevue's Drew Fowler turned down multiple Pac-12 scholarship offers to walk on at Washington
- The Pac-12's optics get even worse following report on conference's TV network | Matt Calkins
Shay Colley had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Nia Clouden scored 16, for the Spartans. Michigan State has lost six of its last seven on the road.