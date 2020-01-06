MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is losing its top running back and now its top wide receiver to the NFL.

Quintez Cephus announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

“I’m excited to put my name in for the draft and to have a chance to play at the highest level,” Cephus said.

The announcement came three days after record-setting junior tailback Jonathan Taylor announced his decision to enter the draft.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Cephus led Wisconsin in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown receptions (seven) in 2019.

Cephus missed the final five games of the Badgers’ 2017 campaign because of a broken right leg and did not play at all in 2018 after being expelled from school following sexual assault charges.

Cephus was acquitted by a jury in August, reinstated by school officials and was ruled academically eligible for 2019.

“I want to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore for everything they’ve done for me and for always having my back,” Cephus said. “They’ve helped me grow as a football player and as a man. The same for my teammates. Their support has meant everything.”

