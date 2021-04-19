MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added Wake Forest transfer Jahcobi Neath to its backcourt.

Neath, who is 6-foot-3, averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 assists and 15.8 minutes this past season as a sophomore at Wake Forest. He played in 20 games and made four starts.

As a freshman, Neath had 5.3 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

“We have seen that the college game is moving more and more towards using more versatile lineups,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “Having backcourt depth is essential in today’s game, and Jahcobi can give us not only more depth at the point guard position, but he is also versatile enough to play off of the ball and allow us to play multiple guards.”

Wisconsin will have a much different team from the one that went 18-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last month before losing to eventual national champion Baylor. The five leading scorers from that team were all seniors.

Brad Davison is the only senior from the 2020-21 team who has indicated he plans to play for the Badgers again next season.

