ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Adonis Arms had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Winthrop to a 70-50 win over Longwood on Friday night, the Eagles’ 13th consecutive victory to open the season.

Winthrop has won 18 straight games, dating to last season, for the second longest winning streak in program history.

D.J. Burns Jr. and Micheal Anumba each had 12 points for Winthrop (13-0, 10-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin had seven assists and six rebounds.

Juan Munoz had 15 points and six rebounds for the Lancers (3-13, 2-8). Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Lancers on the season. Winthrop defeated Longwood 72-61 Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com