Here is the state Fish and Wildlife creel data taken for the 2016-2017 northern Olympic coastal winter steelhead fishing season (release all wild steelhead and wild rainbow trout, and only one barbless hook with up to three points may be used):

BOGACHIEL AND QUILLAYUTE RIVERS

Nine bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec.1-3 kept 11 hatchery steelhead for 53.0 hours fished; 32 bank anglers and 16 boat anglers Dec.5-8 kept 38 hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery steelhead, one wild coho and one wild jack steelhead for 213.0 hours fished; eight bank anglers and 15 boat anglers Dec. 9-11 kept 12 hatchery steelhead, and released one wild steelhead, one wild jack steelhead and one wild coho for 129.0 hours fished; 21 bank anglers and 32 boat anglers Dec. 12-15 kept 32 hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelhead and one wild coho for 225.5 hours fished; 31 bank anglers and 70 boat anglers Dec. 16-18 kept 43 hatchery steelhead, and released four hatchery steelhead, two wild steelhead, three hatchery jack steelhead and one wild jack steelhead for 577.0 hours fished; 13 bank anglers and 25 boat anglers Dec. 19-22 caught 11 hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelheand two hatchery jack steelhead for 193.0 hours fished; six bank anglers and 13 boat anglers Dec. 23 (one day check only during Dec. 23-25 period) caught eight hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelhead and three hatchery jack steelhead for 207.0 hours fished; six bank anglers and 19 boat anglers Dec. 26-29 caught five hatchery steelhead and nine hatchery jack steelhead for 109.5 hours fished; 31 bank anglers and 35 boat anglers Dec. 30-31 caught nine hatchery steelhead and four hatchery jack steelhead, and released one wild steelhead for 245.0 hours fished.

Four bank anglers and 11 boat anglers Jan. 2-5 caught five hatchery steelhead and four hatchery jack steelhead for 83.5 hours fished; 14 bank anglers and 18 boat anglers Jan. 2-5 caught four hatchery steelhead and 13 hatchery jack steelhead, and released two wild steelhead for 153.0 hours fished; five bank anglers Jan. 9-12 caught released one hatchery steelhead, one hatchery jack steelhead, one rainbow trout and one cutthroat trout for 14.0 hours fished; 13 bank anglers and 20 boat anglers Jan. 13-15 caught one hatchery steelhead and five hatchery steelhead jack, and released one hatchery steelhead, five wild steelhead and four hatchery jack steelhead for 203.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 16-19 for 0.0 hours fished; two bank anglers and seven boat anglers Jan. 20-22 caught no fish for 39.0 hours fished; five bank anglers and 10 boat anglers Jan. 23-26 released one hatchery steelhead and five wild steelhead for 71.0 hours fished; 30 bank anglers and 24 boat anglers Jan. 27-29 caught two hatchery steelhead, and released two hatchery steelhead and 15 wild steelhead for 200.8 hours fished.

Seven bank anglers and 10 boat anglers Jan. 30-Feb. 2 caught one hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery steelhead and four wild steelhead for 60.5 hours fished; six bank anglers and 24 boat anglers Feb. 3-5 caught one hatchery steelhead, and released two hatchery steelhead and three wild steelhead for 75.0 hours fished; seven bank anglers and two boat anglers Feb. 6-9 released five wild steelhead for 17.5 hours fished; 18 bank anglers and eight boat anglers Feb. 10-12 caught no fish for 156.0 hours fished; five bank anglers and eight boat anglers Feb. 13-16 caught released two wild steelhead and one hatchery steelhead no fish for 47.0 hours fished; 49 bank anglers and 11 boat anglers Feb. 17-19 kept one hatchery steelhead and released four wild steelhead for 235.3 hours fished; three bank anglers and 16 boat anglers Feb. 20-23 released two hatchery steelhead and one wild steelhead for 102.8 hours fished; 20 bank anglers and 34 boat anglers Feb. 24-26 released 15 wild steelhead for 262.3 hours fished.

13 bank anglers and 16 boat anglers Feb. 27-March 2 released one hatchery steelhead and seven wild steelhead for 176.8 hours fished; 19 bank anglers and nine boat anglers March 3-5 released three wild steelhead for 157.8 hours fished; seven bank anglers and 31 boat anglers March 6-9 released one hatchery steelhead and 17 wild steelhead for 229.5 hours fished; 17 bank anglers and seven boat anglers March 10-12 released two wild steelhead for 101.5 hours fished.

Season total – 883 anglers kept 184 hatchery steelhead, and released 18 hatchery steelhead and 101 wild steelhead for 4,338.3 hours fished.

CALAWAH RIVER

Six bank anglers and three boat anglers Dec.1-3 kept three hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery jack steelhead and one wild coho for 45.5 hours fished; 25 bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec.5-8 kept 31 hatchery steelhead, and released three hatchery steelhead for 93.5 hours fished; 29 bank anglers Dec. 9-11 kept 16 hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery steelhead and one wild jack steelhead for 112.5 hours fished; 17 bank anglers and four boat anglers Dec. 12-15 kept 20 hatchery steelhead, and released two hatchery steelhead for 90.0 hours fished; 13 bank anglers Dec. 16-18 kept 10 hatchery steelhead for 55.0 hours fished; 12 bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec. 19-22 caught seven hatchery steelhead for 60.0 hours fished; six bank anglers Dec. 23 (one day check only during Dec. 23-25 period) caught four hatchery steelhead for 26.0 hours fished; 23 bank anglers and 10 boat anglers Dec. 26-29 caught eight hatchery steelhead and seven hatchery jack steelhead, and released one wild steelhead for 147.0 hours fished; 24 bank anglers and five boat anglers Dec. 30-31 caught seven hatchery steelhead and three hatchery jack steelhead, and released one wild steelhead, two hatchery jack steelhead and one wild jack steelhead for 124.0 hours fished.

One bank anglers Jan. 2-5 caught no fish for 1.0 hours fished; three bank anglers Jan. 6-8 caught no fish for 5.0 hours fished; one bank angler Jan. 9-12 caught no fish for 2.0 hours fished; two bank anglers Jan. 13-15 released one wild steelhead for 2.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 16-19 for 0.0 hours fished; four bank anglers and 14 boat anglers Jan. 20-22 released 10 wild steelhead for 57.0 hours fished; three bank anglers Jan. 23-26 caught no fish for 1.5 hours fished; five bank anglers and two boat anglers Jan. 27-29 caught two hatchery steelhead, and released one wild steelhead for 24.0 hours fished.

Six bank anglers and four boat anglers Jan. 30-Feb. 2 released 12 wild steelhead for 34.5 hours fished; five bank anglers and 14 boat anglers Feb. 3-5 released one hatchery steelhead and three wild steelhead for 65.0 hours fished; seven bank anglers caught no fish for 15.0 hours fished; 11 bank anglers and seven boat anglers Feb. 10-12 caught one hatchery steelhead and released six wild steelhead for 56.3 hours fished; six bank anglers and eight boat anglers Feb. 13-16 caught released 14 wild steelhead for 52.3 hours fished; 29 bank anglers and 33 boat anglers Feb. 17-19 released 14 wild steelhead for 233.0 hours fished; four bank anglers and three boat anglers Feb. 20-23 released six wild steelhead for 22.0 hours fished; nine bank anglers Feb. 24-26 released five wild steelhead for 18.0 hours fished.

One bank anglers and six boat anglers Feb. 27-March 2 released nine wild steelhead for 38.3 hours fished; 14 bank anglers and 17 boat anglers March 3-5 released 13 wild steelhead for 140.0 hours fished; three bank anglers and seven boat anglers March 6-9 released 16 wild steelhead for 38.5 hours fished; five bank anglers and 18 boat anglers March 10-12 released two hatchery steelhead and 13 wild steelhead for 98.3 hours fished.

Season total – 436 anglers kept 109 hatchery steelhead, and released 11 hatchery steelhead and 133 wild steelhead for 1,684.2 hours fished.

SOL DUC RIVER

No anglers interviewed Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; four boat anglers Dc. 19-22 caught no fish for 27.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 23-25 for 0.0 hours fished; two boat anglers Dec. 26-29 released one wild steelhead for 16.0 hours fished; 11 boat anglers Dec. 30-31 caught one hatchery steelhead and released two wild steelhead for 77.0 hours fished.

No anglers interviewed Jan. 2-5 for 0.0 hours fished; two boat anglers Jan. 6-8 released one wild steelhead for 18.0 hours fished; five boat anglers Jan. 9-12 released four wild steelhead for 37.0 hours fished (note of caution: large tree across bridge piling by Leyendecker’s); one bank angler and two boat anglers Jan. 13-15 released two wild steelhead for 17.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 16-19 for 0.0 hours fished; 17 bank anglers and 28 boat anglers Jan. 20-22 caught one wild steelhead, and released 38 wild steelhead for 259.0 hours fished; five bank anglers and 29 boat anglers Jan. 23-26 caught one hatchery steelhead, and released 46 wild steelhead for 223.5 hours fished; nine bank anglers and 51 boat anglers Jan. 27-29 released 37 wild steelhead for 348.0 hours fished.

Nine bank anglers and 14 boat anglers Jan. 30-Feb. 2 released 21 wild steelhead for 104.5 hours fished; 17 bank anglers and 74 boat anglers Feb. 3-5 caught one hatchery steelhead and released 50 wild steelhead for 520.5 hours fished; six bank anglers and 15 boat anglers released 16 wild steelhead for 99.0 hours fished; 19 bank anglers and 14 boat anglers Feb. 10-12 released nine wild steelhead for 127.0 hours fished; eight bank anglers and 23 boat anglers Feb. 13-16 caught released 41 wild steelhead for 183.3 hours fished; 20 bank anglers and 67 boat anglers Feb. 17-19 released 36 wild steelhead for 520.5 hours fished; seven bank anglers and 53 boat anglers Feb. 20-23 released 42 wild steelhead for 376.5 hours fished; 13 bank anglers and 57 boat anglers Feb. 24-26 released 34 wild steelhead for 430.0 hours fished.

12 bank anglers and 30 boat anglers Feb. 27-March 2 released 30 wild steelhead for 231.3 hours fished; 11 bank anglers and 80 boat anglers March 3-5 released 57 wild steelhead for 534.0 hours fished; six bank anglers and 42 boat anglers March 6-9 released one hatchery steelhead and 49 wild steelhead for 309.0 hours fished; 29 bank anglers and 84 boat anglers March 10-12 released 60 wild steelhead for 623.5 hours fished.

Season total – 876 anglers caught three hatchery steelhead and one wild steelhead, and released one hatchery steelhead and 576 wild steelhead for 5,081.6 hours fished.

LOWER HOH RIVER FROM OXBOW CAMPGROUND TO BARLOW’S

No creel survey taken Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 19-22 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 26-29 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 30-31 for 0.0 hours fished.

No anglers interviewed Jan. 2-5 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 6-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 9-12 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 13-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 16-19 for 0.0 hours fished; eight bank anglers Jan. 20-22 caught no fish for 11.8 hours fished; nine bank anglers and 16 boat anglers Jan. 23-26 released three wild steelhead and one hatchery steelhead for 82.5 hours fished; 35 bank anglers and 55 boat anglers Jan. 27-29 released 19 wild steelhead and one hatchery steelhead for 399.8 hours fished; 17 bank anglers and 15 boat anglers Jan. 30-Feb. 2 released three wild steelhead and one hatchery steelhead for 108.3 hours fished; four bank anglers and eight boat anglers Feb. 3-5 caught no fish for 46.8 hours fished; 10 bank anglers and eight boat anglers released one wild steelhead for 76.3 hours fished; two bank anglers Feb. 10-12 caught no fish for 3.0 hours fished; three bank anglers and eight boat anglers Feb. 13-16 caught released two wild steelhead for 41.3 hours fished; no creel survey taken Feb. 17-19 for 0.0 hours fished; one bank angler Feb. 20-23 caught no fish for 2.3 hours fished; 31 bank anglers and 11 boat anglers Feb. 24-26 released one wild steelhead for 159.5 hours fished.

10 bank anglers and 15 boat anglers Feb. 27-March 2 released five wild steelhead for 112.3 hours fished; 11 bank anglers and two boat anglers March 3-5 released one wild steelhead for 36.8 hours fished; 40 bank anglers and 20 boat anglers March 6-9 released nine wild steelhead for 99.5 hours fished; no anglers checked March 10-12.

Season total – 303 anglers released 44 wild steelhead and three hatchery steelhead for 1,180.2 hours fished.

UPPER HOH RIVER FROM OXBOW CAMPGROUND TO OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK BOUNDARY

No creel survey taken Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 19-22 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 23-25 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 26-29 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 30-31 for 0.0 hours fished.

No anglers interviewed Jan. 2-5 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 6-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 9-12 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 13-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Jan. 16-19 for 0.0 hours fished; 11 bank anglers Jan. 20-23 caught no fish for 37.3 hours fished; 15 bank anglers and 20 boat anglers Jan. 23-26 released five wild steelhead and two hatchery steelhead for 162.5 hours fished; 42 bank anglers and 23 boat anglers Jan. 27-29 caught one hatchery steelhead, and released 11 wild steelhead for 250.3 hours fished; 18 bank anglers and 18 boat anglers Jan. 30-Feb. 2 released 15 wild steelhead for 161.0 hours fished; 24 bank anglers and 15 boat anglers Feb. 3-5 released two wild steelhead for 148.8 hours fished; eight bank anglers caught no fish for 22.0 hours fished; 18 bank anglers and three boat anglers Feb. 10-12 released one wild steelhead for 110.8 hours fished; 16 bank anglers and 15 boat anglers Feb. 13-16 caught released four wild steelhead for 142.8 hours fished; 23 bank Feb. 17-19 anglers caught no fish for 69.5 hours fished; 19 bank anglers and 12 boat anglers Feb. 20-23 released seven wild steelhead for 165.3 hours fished; 35 bank anglers and eight boat anglers Feb. 24-26 released three wild steelhead for 204.8 hours fished.

Six bank anglers and 12 boat anglers Feb. 27-March 2 released four wild steelhead for 118.3 hours fished; 42 bank anglers and 16 boat anglers March 3-5 released seven wild steelhead for 293.0 hours fished; 15 bank anglers and 21 boat anglers March 6-9 released 10 wild steelhead for 197.5 hours fished; 19 bank anglers and 10 boat anglers March 10-12 released four wild steelhead for 137.8 hours fished.

Season total – 484 anglers caught one hatchery steelhead, and released 73 wild steelhead and two hatchery steelhead for 2,221.7 hours fished.