MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Justise Winslow had season highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to defeat the Sacramento Kings 107-106 on Friday night.

Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman each had 16 points for Memphis, with Tillman adding 10 rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points.

Louis King led the Kings with a career-high 27 points and Damian Jones added 17. Justin James scored 16 after scoring a career-high 31 in Sacramento’s loss to Memphis on Thursday night.

The Kings had a chance to win it in the closing seconds, but Terence Davis’ 3-point attempt bounced off the rim, preserving Memphis’ win.

The game meant nothing to either team as far as the standings for the postseason. The Kings were eliminated Thursday night. Meanwhile, Memphis plays at Golden State on Sunday, the winner earning the eighth seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament and the loser dropping to ninth.

With that in mind, there was a lot of “soreness” on the Grizzlies injury report. Eight Memphis players were declared out for the game, including all five starters from Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Kings were already dealing with the loss of several top scorers, such as De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley and Harrison Barnes. Add to that Richaun Holmes, who left Thursday night’s game with right knee soreness.

That left the game mostly in the hands of the reserve squads.

King, who signed a two-way contract with Sacramento on May 1, had 16 at the first half as the Kings took a 57-53 into the break. Jones had 12.

Winslow led the Grizzlies with 12 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Memphis erased the Kings’ lead by outscoring Sacramento 26-19 in the third, the Grizzlies holding a 79-76 lead entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Kings: Chimeze Metu drew a technical foul in the first quarter complaining about a no-call. Metu finished with 15 points. … King’s previous career high was five points in 2019.

Grizzlies: Winslow recorded his first double-double of the season. … G Tim Frazier grabbed his 500th career defensive rebound. … De’Anthony Melton added 10 points.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Travel to Golden State to face the Warriors on Sunday.

