NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien for slashing Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau.
The league announced the $2,500 fine on Friday.
The slashing occurred 17:51 into the third period of Calgary’s 4-1 win Thursday night at Winnipeg. Byfuglien was assessed a minor penalty.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll: Seahawks fans should be 'fired up' about Jody Allen owning team WATCH
- Sigi Schmid, Sounders' first MLS coach, dies at 65 VIEW
- No. 12 WSU football vs. Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl: What to watch for — and a prediction
- Michael Dickson says he's ready to make some drop-kick history if called on
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports