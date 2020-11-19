NEW YORK JETS (0-9) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 10 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jets 2-7; Chargers 5-4

SERIES RECORD – Chargers lead 22-14-1

LAST MEETING – Chargers beat Jets 14-7, Dec. 27, 2017, at East Rutherford, New Jersey

LAST WEEK – Jets had bye, lost to Patriots 30-27 on Nov. 9; Chargers lost to Dolphins 29-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 32, Chargers No. 26

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (27), PASS (32).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (19), PASS (29).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (16), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Chargers have won their last three meetings against the Jets. … New York has not won a regular-season road game against the Chargers since 2004. … Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn was Jets running backs coach for five seasons (2009-13). … The Jets are off to their worst start in franchise history. … New York has scored on its opening drive in its past three games, which is tied with Kansas City and Buffalo for the longest current stretch. …. QB Joe Flacco is expected to get his fourth start of the season with Sam Darnold sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Flacco has gone 4-2 in six starts against the Chargers with nine touchdowns, four interceptions and a 93.7 passer rating. … RB Frank Gore is averaging 54.8 scrimmage yards in his last four games. … WR Jamison Crowder is 10th in the league, averaging 81.8 receiving yards per game. … New York’s defense has stopped 26.2% of opposing runs for zero or negative yards, which is the second-highest rate in the league. That defense also has a league-high nine no- scores on red-zone possessions. …. DL Henry Anderson is tied for the league lead among defensive linemen with 11 run stops for zero or negative yards. … Chargers QB Justin Herbert is the first rookie to throw multiple TDs in six straight games. … RB Kalen Ballage, who began the season with the Jets before being released, has 186 scrimmage yards in his two games with the Chargers since being called up from the practice squad. … WR Keenan Allen has 589 receptions, the most in franchise history by a Chargers wide receiver. He also has at least nine receptions in three straight home games. … DE Melvin Ingram needs one more sack to become the fourth player in franchise history with at least 50 since 1982. … CB Casey Hayward Jr., has started 105 straight games, the league’s best active streak among cornerbacks. …. Chargers special teams lead the league with 14 penalties. … P Ty Long has had a punt blocked in two of the past three games. … Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Mike Williams has 11 receptions — including eight for a first down — and is averaging 16.7 yards per catch in his past three games.

