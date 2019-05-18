CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker’s homer ended LA’s stretch of scoreless pitching, and Yasiel Puig singled home a pair of runs Saturday, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-0 victory that snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak.

The Reds beat the Dodgers for the first time in five games this season, including LA’s three-game sweep in April. The Dodgers are 34-23 at Great American Ball Park, the second-best mark by an NL team behind the Mets.

Tyler Mahle (1-5) got his first win in his ninth start, allowing four singles and a pair of walks in five innings. Mahle showed significant improvement over his April 16 start at Dodger Stadium, where he gave up a career-high 11 hits in a 6-1 loss. The Dodgers got a base runner in each of the first five innings Saturday but Mahle escaped a pair of scoring threats.

Three relievers completed the Reds’ sixth shutout victory, tied with the Cubs for most in the NL. The Dodgers were blanked for the fourth time.

Winker’s solo homer in the second inning off Walker Buehler (4-1) ended the Dodgers’ streak of 23 scoreless innings. They were coming off back-to-back shutout wins.

Puig singled home a pair of runs in the third after a throwing error by shortstop Corey Seager set up a rally. It was Puig’s first hit since a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning gave the Reds a 6-5 win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Cody Bellinger had a pair of singles, leaving his batting average at .409. He fouled a ball off his right foot in his final at-bat but stayed in the game and singled.

REDS MOVE

Outfielder Phillip Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and left-handed reliever Cody Reed was optioned. Reed was called up Friday and pitched two innings in LA’s 6-0 win.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Justin Turner was better a day after he fouled a ball off his left shin and left the game. He was out of the lineup, but pinch hit in the ninth and made the final out.

Reds: Infielder Alex Blandino is close to starting a rehabilitation assignment in the minors. He tore ligaments while turning a double play last July and had reconstructive surgery.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-1) allowed only one hit in eight innings of a 6-0 win over Washington last Sunday. He leads the majors in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Reds: Tanner Roark (3-2) has allowed only two homers in 46 1/3 innings. He’s 0-2 with a 3.63 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports