CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4 for 4, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 on Friday night.

Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday.

Naquin got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser (3-5).

Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom.

It was Winker’s first three-homer game. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year.

This was the first three-homer game for a Reds batter since Eugenio Suarez on Sept. 5, 2020 at Pittsburgh. Winker is the 31st different player in Cincinnati history to homer three or more times in game, a feat that’s been accomplished 39 times overall by Reds players.

Winker took a curtain call after his third homer. As he took his spot in left field in the ninth, the fans gave him a standing ovation with chants of “MVP, MVP.”

Winker also singled and walked.

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (3-3) battled through five innings, working around four walks and a bases-loaded jam in the second but allowed just one run and two hits.

Lorenzo Cain doubled and singled for Milwaukee and had a sensational diving catch in center to rob Tyler Stephenson of an extra-base hit in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong left the game after being hit on the right elbow by Lucas Sims’ pitch in the seventh. Daniel Robertson replaced him at second.

Reds: OF/INF Nick Senzel was placed on the injured list with a left knee contusion. He also has been dealing with a left heel issue. “A few different things going on,” manager David Bell said. “Maybe it’s just an opportunity for him to reset his body.” … LHP Wade Miley went on the IL with a sprained left foot.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Sonny Gray will be looking for his first victory in his seventh start since coming off the injured list with a mild back strain. He’ll be opposed by lefty Brett Anderson. Opponents are batting .292 off Anderson and the Brewers are 3-3 in his starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports