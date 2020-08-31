NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker and manager David Bell were each suspended for one game Monday for their roles in a benches-clearing incident Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago coach Mike Borzello also was suspended one game.

Chris Young, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of baseball operations, announced the penalties. Winker, Bell and Borzello were also fined, and Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto received a fine as well.

Winker, Votto, Bell, Borzello and Cubs manager David Ross were all ejected following an exchange of high pitches that sparked a shouting match and cleared the benches and bullpens over the weekend.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports