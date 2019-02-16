COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler had 21 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to nine games, romping past Tennessee Tech 93-65 on Saturday night.
Kevin McClain had 16 points for Belmont (21-4, 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Hopkins added 11 points. Seth Adelsperger had 10 points for the visitors.
Jr Clay had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-20, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Hunter Vick added 15 points. Courtney Alexander II had seven rebounds.
The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 79-67 on Jan. 5. Belmont matches up against Eastern Illinois at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech faces Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com