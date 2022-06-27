WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Serena Williams makes her return to singles play on Day 2 of Wimbledon. Williams will face Harmony Tan in the third match of the day in Centre Court. The 40-year-old American, who owns 23 Grand Slam titles, has not played in singles since she was injured in the first round a year ago at the All England Club. The honor of beginning play in the main stadium on the fortnight’s second day normally goes to the reigning women’s champion. But Ash Barty, the 2021 winner, retired in March, so instead it will be No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek who gets things started at Centre Court against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett. Swiatek is coming off a French Open title in her most recent outing and carries a 35-match winning streak into Tuesday. Next up in that arena will be 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina. Other top names in action on Tuesday include French Open runner-up Coco Gauff, two-time major champ Simona Halep and 2021 men’s finalist Matteo Berrettini.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 3 Ons Jabeur beat Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3; Marie Bouzkova beat No. 7 Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; No. 10 Emma Raducanu beat Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4; No. 15 Angelique Kerber beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 7-5; Elisabetta Cocciaretto beat No. 22 Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-0; Kara Juvan beat No. 23 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Men’s First Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8); No. 10 Jannik Sinner beat Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 20 John Isner beat Enzo Couacaud 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; Andy Murray beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

80 — Match wins for Djokovic at Wimbledon, making him the first man or woman with at least that many at each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When I play tennis, I put a lot of pressure on myself, because I don’t want to lose first round. I want to win. I want to get back to the highest ranking. I want to keep winning a lot of matches. So the pressure is always going to be there.” — Wawrinka, 37, a three-time major champion who has struggled to come back after two operations on his left foot last year.

___

