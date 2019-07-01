WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Ash Barty will play her first match as the women’s No. 1 when the French Open champion takes on Zheng Saisai of China in the first round at Wimbledon. Barty enters a Grand Slam tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time but has never been past the third round at the All England Club. Seven-time champion Serena Williams also makes her 2019 debut against an opponent she’s never played before — Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy. Williams will be on Centre Court after eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer plays Lloyd Harris of South Africa. Rafael Nadal is also in action, taking on Yuichi Sugita of Japan on No. 1 Court.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Partly Cloudy. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius).

THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Phillipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3; Jiri Vesely beat No. 6 Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5; Thomas Fabbiano beat No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3; Ugo Humbert beat No. 16 Gael Monfils 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 3-0, ret.

Women’s first round: Yulia Putintseva beat No. 2 Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 6-2; Madison Brengle beat No. 16 Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-4; No. 28 Su-Wei Hsieh beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2; Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

24 – The age gap between 15-year-old Coco Gauff and 39-year-old Venus Williams.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“My confidence is below zero right now.” – Alexander Zverev, who said his loss to Jiri Vesely showed he has to become mentally stronger in Grand Slam tournaments.

___

