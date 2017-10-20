ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is the WTA Player of the Year, and U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is the Comeback Player of the Year.
The women’s tennis tour announced the annual honors on Friday. The awards are voted on by members of the media.
Other recipients include French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko as Most Improved Player, CiCi Bellis as Newcomer of the Year, and Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan as Doubles Team of the Year.
Muguruza beat Venus Williams in the Wimbledon final in July for her second Grand Slam title, then moved up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time in September.
