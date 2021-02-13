AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double as Kansas broke away in the final nine minutes to defeat Iowa State 64-50 on Saturday.

Iowa State led for all but the final two seconds of the first half when David McCormack hit a jumper to knot the score at 24-24. The Jayhawks scored the first six points of the second half and led the rest of the way but didn’t break open a two-possession game until Wilson made four straight free throws to begin a 10-2 run. Ochai Agbaji and Wilson hit 3-pointers and Kansas (15-7, 9-5 Big 12 Conference) suddenly led by 11 with 7:46 remaining.

Iowa State (2-14, 0-11) came within eight points twice more, but Kansas closed out the game on a 14-8 pace. The Cyclones had two turnovers and missed three shots. Iowa State’s losing skid has reached 10 straight since Jan. 2.

McCormack scored 13 points with eight rebounds, Christian Braun added 11 points, nine after halftime, and Agbaji scored six of his nine in the second half. The Jayhawks outscored Iowa State 40-26 after halftime.

Jalen Coleman-Lands led the Cyclones with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and Rasir Bolton added 13 points, making 7 of 8 at the free throw line. Jaden Walker grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, the most by a Cyclone since Michael Jacobson had 16 in 2019.

KU set the NCAA Division I record for consecutive weeks of being ranked at 231, a streak which ran from Feb. 2, 2009 to Feb. 1. Since falling out of the Top 25, the Jayhawks have won four of five, falling only to No. 17 West Virginia.

Both teams had rugged shooting performances — Kansas at 36% and Iowa State 38%. But in the pivotal second half, Kansas was 14 of 32 for 44% while the Cyclones went 8-for-25 with eight turnovers.

Iowa State turned the ball over 23 times in the game with Kansas scoring 16 points off the miscues. The Jayhawks dominated the paint 26-12 and had 15 assists on 24 baskets.

Kansas plays at Kansas State on Wednesday, having defeated the Wildcats on Feb. 2. Iowa State is next at No. 23 Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

