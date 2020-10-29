Western Kentucky (2-4) at No. 11 BYU (6-0), Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Line: BYU by 28 1/2.

Series record: First meeting between the two schools.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Zach Wilson and the 11th-ranked Cougars have a chance to accomplish something only three other BYU teams have done — start a season 7-0. The 2001 team, along with the ‘84 and ’79 squads, won their opening seven games. The Cougars are averaging 45 points a game and allowing just 14 heading into the game against 2-4 Western Kentucky. This could be a trap game, given the Cougars face a ranked Boise State team the following week. Western Kentucky’s last win over a ranked team was a 67-66 overtime thriller at No. 19 Marshall in 2014.

KEY MATCHUP

Western Kentucky QB Tyrrell Pigrome threw a 4-yard TD pass with 1:21 remaining to help the Hilltoppers beat Chattanooga 13-10 last weekend. Pigrome has seven TD passes this season. He will face a swarming defense led by linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi, who returned an interception 32 yards for a score last Saturday against Texas State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Kentucky: DE DeAngelo Malone has seven tackles for loss and two sacks this season. He also has a forced fumble.

BYU: KR Caleb Christensen has a career-long, 24-yard kickoff return. The Hilltoppers surrendered a kickoff return for a score against Chattanooga last weekend, but officials ruled a member of the return team signaled for a fair catch before the return.

FACTS & FIGURES

Pigrome has 113 pass attempts without an interception. … Western Kentucky went 9-4 last season and Tyson Helton was named Conference USA coach of the year. … BYU will wear pink gloves, armbands, towels and other equipment to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. … The Cougars are 7-5 in games played on Halloween. The Hilltoppers are 8-4. … BYU has its highest ranking since the 2009 season. … The Cougars have scored 40 or more points in five of their first six games for the first time in school history. … Kicker Jake Oldroyd is 6 for 6 on field goals and connected on all 31 extra-point attempts.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25