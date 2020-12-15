COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points, and No. 10 Texas A&M rolled past Sam Houston State for a 99-69 victory on Tuesday.

The Aggies (7-0) shot 59.7% from the field and had five players score in double figures. N’dea Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ciera Johnson finished with 12 points. Kayla Wells scored 11 points, and Jordan Nixon had 10.

Wilson was 8 for 10 from the field. The senior guard also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Faith Cook scored 12 points for Sam Houston State (2-2), which hit 13 of 25 3-pointers.

The Bearkats, who hadn’t played in 11 days, had 27 turnovers.

Texas A&M led 55-36 after its highest scoring first half of the season. Then it opened it opened the third quarter with a 12-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

Sam Houston State: The Bearkats, who lost three games to COVID-19 issues, play two more nonconference games before opening Southland Conference play at Nicholls State on Jan. 2. Sam Houston State is picked to finish second behind Stephen F. Austin.

Advertising

Texas A&M: The Aggies are off to their best start since going 11-0 in the 2014-15 season. They have three more games on a five-game homestand that concludes with their Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee on New Year’s Eve.

UP NEXT

Sam Houston State: At home against Texas-San Antonio on Friday night.

Texas A&M: At home against Rice on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25