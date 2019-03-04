FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Diandre Wilson scored a career-high 26 points as NJIT narrowly beat Florida Gulf Coast 83-78 in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Monday night.
Wilson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, shot 12 for 13 from the foul line and collected six rebounds. Zach Cooks added 25 points and six boards and Abdul Lewis had 18 points and five assists for NJIT (21-11).
Dinero Mercurius scored a career-high 27 points for the Eagles (14-18). Troy Baxter Jr. added 15 points and Caleb Catto scored 11.
