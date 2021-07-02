LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces closed on a 12-2 run to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 66-58 on Friday night.

Chelsea Gray added 14 points and Liz Cambage had 10 to help the Aces (13-4) remain tied with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.

Gray tied it at 56 with a 12-foot jumper and Riquna Williams made a left corner 3-pointer with 1:53 left, her first basket of the game, to make it 63-58.

Erica Wheeler scored 15 points for the Sparks (6-10). Amanda Zahui B. had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Las Vegas had its largest lead at 46-34 in the middle of the third quarter. Los Angeles scored eight straight in the middle of the fourth to take a 56-54 lead.

___

