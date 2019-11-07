BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson registered 13 points and eight rebounds as South Dakota State easily defeated Peru State 86-58 on Thursday night.

David Wingett and Matt Dentlinger had 12 points apiece for South Dakota State (2-0). Alex Arians had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Devon Colley had 21 points for the Bobcats. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Noah Vasa added three blocks.

South Dakota State takes on Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Saturday.

___

___

