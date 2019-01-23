WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Wilson scored 21 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds and Army won its third straight Patriot League game, pulling away from Holy Cross in the second half for a 76-57 win on Wednesday night.

The victory was the first time in the last five meetings with the Crusaders that the game was not decided by single digits, including two games last season that were decided by five points or less.

The Black Knights held a seven-point advantage at intermission after Holy Cross scored five points in the final minute of the first half, and the Crusaders cut the deficit to just four points multiple times to start the second half. John Emezie hit the second of two free throws, Jordan Fox scored at the basket and Lonnie Grayson hit a 3 to push the Army lead to 10, 49-39 with 13:31 left. Tommy Funk sandwiched a layup and a 3 around a 3-pointer by Fox to push the lead to 60-47 with eight minutes left.

Grayson hit four 3s and had 14 points for Army (10-10, 5-2).

Jehyve Floyd had 13 points for Holy Cross (11-9, 2-5), which now has lost three straight and five of its last six.