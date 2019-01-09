PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eric Williams Jr. scored 16 points with 13 rebounds and Duquesne snapped a two-game skid, beating Fordham 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Weathers added 12 points for the Dukes (10-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Amari Kelly had 11.

Duquesne led 31-26 at halftime but Fordham rallied early in the second half to take a 46-45 lead on a David Pekarek 3-pointer. The Dukes came right back and a Williams 3 put them up 51-46 with 8:28 to go. Kelly’s layup pushed it to 59-53 with 2:23 left and the Dukes held on in the stretch for the win.

Williams was back in form after scoring just eight points at Davidson on Saturday and just nine points against NJIT on Dec. 31. Both were losses for Duquesne.

Jalen Cobb scored 16 points with nine rebounds to lead the Rams (9-6, 0-2) who have lost three straight. Antwon Portley added 14 points and Pekarek finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.