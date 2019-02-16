KENT, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams had 20 points as Kent State defeated Eastern Michigan 71-58 on Saturday night.
Philip Whittington had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Kent State (19-6, 8-4 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Walker added 15 points.
Kevin McAdoo had 13 points for the Eagles (11-14, 5-7). Tariq Silver added 10 points. Elijah Minnie had seven rebounds.
Paul Jackson, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, had only 3 points (1 of 10).
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Kent State 95-61 on Jan. 12. Kent State matches up against Central Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan plays Toledo at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com