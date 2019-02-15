Share story

The Associated Press

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Austin Williams had 14 points off the bench to lead Marist to a 63-61 win over Quinnipiac on Friday night.

Brian Parker had 12 points and six assists for Marist (11-14, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ryan Funk added 10 points.

Matthew Herasme made a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to give the Red Foxes a 62-58 lead.

Cameron Young had 24 points for the Bobcats (13-11, 8-5). Jacob Rigoni added 13 points. Tyrese Williams had seven rebounds.

The Red Foxes leveled the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Quinnipiac defeated Marist 92-78 on Jan. 25. Marist faces Monmouth on the road on Sunday. Quinnipiac plays Siena on the road on Sunday.

