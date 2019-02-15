HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Austin Williams had 14 points off the bench to lead Marist to a 63-61 win over Quinnipiac on Friday night.
Brian Parker had 12 points and six assists for Marist (11-14, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ryan Funk added 10 points.
Matthew Herasme made a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to give the Red Foxes a 62-58 lead.
Cameron Young had 24 points for the Bobcats (13-11, 8-5). Jacob Rigoni added 13 points. Tyrese Williams had seven rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
- The Pac-12's optics get even worse following report on conference's TV network | Matt Calkins
- There’s no challenge too great for Teresa Buchholz — a Seattle U dancer born without arms. Just don’t call her inspiring. WATCH
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin are an elite duo, but the Seahawks could look to add a third receiver | 2019 position analysis
The Red Foxes leveled the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Quinnipiac defeated Marist 92-78 on Jan. 25. Marist faces Monmouth on the road on Sunday. Quinnipiac plays Siena on the road on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com