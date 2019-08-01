UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Courtney Williams scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 68-62 on Thursday night.

Connecticut (15-6), which is 11-1 at home this season, has won six straight games to remain atop the WNBA standings. Phoenix (10-10) was without star center Brittney Griner after the 6:23 mark of the second quarter due to an ankle injury.

Shekinna Stricklen added 12 points, and Jasmine Thomas had 10 for Connecticut. Jones had her fourth double-double in six games, totaling 11 on the season.

DeWanna Bonner had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Leilani Mitchell added 13 points for Phoenix. Former UConn star Diana Taurasi, whose lone appearance against the Sun this year was on July 12, did not play.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma sat courtside.