STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Williams scored 15 points and his putback with 15 seconds left lifted Hartford to a 59-57 come-from-behind win at Stony Brook on Saturday.

Hunter Marks scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Hartford (10-6, 7-4 America East Conference). Traci Carter added 13 points and Miroslav Stafl nine.

Tykei Greene had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Seawolves (7-8, 5-4). Jaden Sayles added 10 points. Mouhamadou Gueye had 8 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

Hartford tied the game at 55-55 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Stafl and Marks. With the score knotted at 57, Williams stole the ball with 27 seconds remaining and scored the winning points off a missed 3.

The Seawolves had Sayles at the line for two free throws with two seconds left. After missing the first, Sayles intentionally missed the second, but Hartford controlled the rebound as time expired.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com