SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 25 points as Santa Clara topped Florida A&M 80-66 on Friday night.

Keshawn Justice had 14 points for the Broncos (8-5). Josip Vrankic added 12 points and five assists.

MJ Randolph scored a career-high 31 points for the Rattlers (2-8), who have lost four straight games. DJ Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com