MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jannson Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Eastern Kentucky to a 77-71 win over Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Devontae Blanton had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (3-0). Cooper Robb added 11 points. Michael Moreno had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Josh Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (1-1). DeAndre Gholston added 22 points and eight rebounds. Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

