MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams hit four free throws in the final four seconds of the game to allow Robert Morris to hold off Central Michigan 83-79 on Tuesday night.

The Chippewas took a brief lead with just under four minutes to play when David DiLeo hit a 3 to make it 71-70, but AJ Bramah missed a layup, grabbed the offensive rebound while drawing a foul. His two free throws put Robert Morris ahead for good.

Williams finished with 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Colonials (4-8). Dante Treacy and Bramagh each contributed 14 points.

DiLeo had 23 points and grabbed eight boards for Cenetral Michigan (7-5). Devotae Lane added 13 points and six assists, Kevin McKay added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Rob Montgomery contributed 11 points.

Central Michigan came in averaging 88.7 points per game, making it the No. 2 scoring team in the nation behind only Eastern Washington, which averages 90. Still, the Chippewas have yet to win a game on the road in five tries.