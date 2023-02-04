ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Tommie Williams scored 21 points to guide Lindenwood to an 80-75 victory over UT Martin on Saturday.

Williams also grabbed five rebounds for the Lions (9-16, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Keenon Cole added 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Brandon Trimble hit three 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5) were led by Jordan Sears with 19 points and four steals. Jalen Myers had 18 points and K.J. Simon pitched in with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Lindenwood hosts SIU-Edwardsville while UT Martin travels to play Eastern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.