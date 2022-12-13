BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Derek Fountain also recorded a double-double and LSU beat North Carolina Central 67-57 on Tuesday night.

Fountain scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and recorded a career-high 14 rebounds. LSU (9-1) remained unbeaten at home posting its sixth win of the season. The Tigers have won 10 straight at home since suffering its last loss there on Feb. 1 against Ole Miss.

Knotted at 23 with 5:29 remaining before halftime, Williams threw down a dunk then made three foul shots and that ignited a 17-3 outburst to close the half and the Tigers were ahead the rest of the way.

North Carolina Central (5-6) scored the first seven points out of the break to close within 40-33, and Justin Wright’s 3 pointer brought the Eagles within 49-45 with 11:07 left but they couldn’t get closer.

Cam Hayes added 14 points for LSU, which plays Winthrop on Saturday.

Wright scored 14 points for the Eagles and Brendan Medley-Bacon and reserve Devin Butts scored 10 apiece.

The only other time the two teams have met was six years ago to the date when the Tigers won 70-66 at home.

