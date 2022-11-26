CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 14 points as Charlotte beat Presbyterian 69-42 on Saturday.

Williams was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the 49ers (5-2). Aly Khalifa added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds. Igor Milicic Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Hose (1-6) were led in scoring by Marquis Barnett, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Presbyterian also got 10 points from Houston Jones. The Blue Hose prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

