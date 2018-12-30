WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Milon made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points and William and Mary defeated Towson 71-61 on Sunday.

Justin Pierce added 18 points and a team-high six rebounds and Nathan Knight and Chase Audige scored 13 each for the Tribe (6-8, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), who converted 15 Towson turnovers into 22 points and made 11 of 28 from the arc to just 2 of 14 for the Tigers (5-9, 1-1).

William & Mary led the entire game, going up by 14 with two minutes left in the first half after a 10-0 run that Pierce capped with a layup and 3-pointer. The Tribe led by 10 at halftime and Milon hit a 3-pointer after the break for a 13-point advantage, the Tribe’s largest in the second half. The Tigers got within 52-50 on an Alex Thomas jumper with 7:23 remaining but the Tribe rebuilt a 14-point lead with a 13-2 run including two 3-pointers from Audige.

Brian Fobbs and Jakigh Dottin scored 12 points each for Towson with Jordan McNeil adding 10 and Dennis Tunstall nine with 10 rebounds.