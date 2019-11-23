RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zach Burdick caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hollis Mathis on the second possession of overtime and William & Mary beat Richmond 21-15 on a rainy Saturday to claim the Capital Cup in the 130th meeting.

Richmond’s freshman kicker Jake Larson, who had made from 39 and 45, had a 32-yard field-goal attempt partially blocked on the first possession of OT. William & Mary was called for unnecessary roughness on the return, pushing its starting field goal possession to the 40.

Burdick won his one-on-one battle on the outside and secured his third touchdown of the season.

William & Mary (5-7, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association) tied it at 15 with 7:32 remaining in the fourth quarter when Darius Fullwood recovered a fumble in the end zone after an Isaiah Jones sack.

It was one of five turnovers for Richmond (5-7, 4-4), which closed the season with three straight losses.