DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins scored a career-high 17 points, Nick McGlynn had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Drake beat Rider 76-58 on Wednesday night.

Drake (8-2) has won seven of its last eight games while Rider (4-5) has lost four of its last six.

Wilkins made five 3-pointers and both free-throw attempts, and McGlynn was 7-of-10 shooting. Nick Norton added 13 points and seven assists for Drake.

Tyere Marshall had a season-high 21 points and eight rebounds, and Anthony Durham chipped in with 10 points for Rider.

Drake opened the second half with a 12-1 run, but Jordan Allen made consecutive 3s to pull Rider to 52-48 with just under 11 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs answered with a 17-4 run and led 69-54 with three minutes left. Norton scored seven points and McGlynn had five during the stretch.

It was the first meeting between the schools.