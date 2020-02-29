PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Pinky Wiley and Myles Carter scored 19 points apiece as Delaware State ended its seven-game losing streak, romping past Maryland Eastern Shore 84-63 on Saturday.

Fahim Jenneto added 14 points, Omari Peek-Green scored 12 and Ameer Bennett had 10 for the Hornets (4-24, 3-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Peek-Green also had eight rebounds.

John Crosby, who led the Hornets in scoring entering the contest with 20 points per game, was held to eight on 4-for-10 shooting but added five assists.

AJ Cheeseman had 19 points for the Hawks (5-24, 4-10). Glen Anderson added six rebounds. Da’Shawn Phillip had six points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Delaware State faces Norfolk State at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore faces Howard on the road on Monday.

