ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is expected to miss at least three months after surgery to repair a ruptured right pectoralis muscle.
The Wild said Wednesday that Dumba’s surgery was performed by Dr. Brad Nelson at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.
The 24-year-old Dumba didn’t play in the last two periods of the Wild’s 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Dec. 15. He leads NHL defensemen with 12 goals and has 22 points overall in 32 games.
