MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Deontay Wilder says he’s ready to fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification bout, and is willing to travel overseas.
Wilder canceled a scheduled media conference call Tuesday, instead issuing a statement saying he’s “ready to come to the (United Kingdom) for my next fight.” He says co-managers Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon are available to begin talks to set up the fight “immediately.”
Joshua (21-0, 20 knockouts) won a unanimous decision over Joseph Parker on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. He holds four title belts, while Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is the WBC champion.
The winner would be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.
Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said afterward the fight needs to happen this year, but called Wilder’s representatives “erratic and unpredictable.”