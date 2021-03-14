ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored in a three-goal third period and the surging Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday.

Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota, now within two points of Vegas atop the West Division.

Minnesota, 11-2-1 in its past 14 games, has won four straight overall and seven in a row at home.

Phil Kessel scored for Arizona in the second of three straight games between the teams.

Back on the ice for a few seconds coming after out of the penalty box, Bonino, streaking across the center ice logo, took a pass from Fiala and beat Antti Raanta on the breakaway at 6:03 of the final period.

Fiala and Matt Dumba perfectly executed a give-and-go for a tap-in power-play goal by Fiala five minutes later. It was the second goal with the man advantage in 11 games for Minnesota, which converts on a league-worst 8.4% of its power-play chances.

Kessel scored the lone goal of the opening period.

Off a Dumba turnover, Lawson Crouse backhanded a pass from below the right circle, where Jonas Brodin mishandled it for Minnesota. Kessel quickly snuck a shot through the pads of Cam Talbot for his first goal in eight games.

Talbot, who stopped 25 shots in Friday’s shutout win, finished with 21 saves. Raanta had 31 for Arizona.

Rask evened the game early in the second with his first goal in 11 games.

Kirill Kaprizov circled behind the net and fed a pass to Mats Zuccarello, whose shot was partially stopped by Raanta. With the puck on the blue paint, Rask poked it in for his sixth goal of the season. He had five in 43 games last season.

Kaprizov leads the Wild and NHL rookies with 24 points, including a Friday hat trick. Zuccarello, who has five assists in the past three games, is third on the team with 18.

INJURY UPDATES

Arizona D Niklas Hjalmarsson missed the game with an upper-body injury. He is listed as day to day. D Ilya Lyubushkin played for the first time in five games. … Wild LW Marcus Foligno missed the game. He left Friday’s game after getting hit by a slap shot on his lower right leg. The team has provided no update. … Wild C Marcus Johansson (upper-body injury) practiced Saturday, but missed his 13th straight game.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up a three-game series in St. Paul on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports