ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed left wing Kevin Fiala to a two-year, $6 million contract.

The deal with the restricted free agent was done on Wednesday, two days before the team’s first practice of training camp. Fiala will make $2.5 million this season and $3.5 million in 2020-21, for with an annual salary cap hit of $3 million.

The 23-year-old Swiss forward was drafted by Nashville with the 11th overall pick in the first round in 2014, was acquired by the Wild in a trade for center Mikael Granlund at the deadline last season. Fiala totaled 13 goals and 26 assists in 2018-19, in 64 games with the Predators and 19 games with the Wild.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports