ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major pitching reinforcements may be on the way for the wild-card chasing Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

Snell, an AL Cy Young Award winner, has been out since July 22 because of bone chips in his throwing elbow that required surgery. He is set to throw batting practice or pitch in a minor league playoff game Saturday.

Glasnow was 6-1 before being sidelined in mid-May by a strained right forearm. He could be back this weekend.

“I feel 100 percent,” Glasnow said Tuesday.

Also, the Rays recalled two-way player Brendan McKay Tuesday from Triple-A Durham, and the left-hander is set to start or follow an opener Friday night against Toronto. McKay missed about 10 days in late August and received a cortisone shot for shoulder fatigue. He is not being allowed to hit.

Roster expansion started Sunday, and Tampa Bay now has 34 active players.

“I think this is going to give us our best chance to win as many games as possible,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to it, I really am. We’ve got to be creative. We don’t have Blake, we don’t have Tyler. We’re going to utilize our entire roster.”

The Rays entered Tuesday’s doubleheader with Baltimore on top of the AL wild-card standings in a tight race with Cleveland and Oakland.

“It’s been amazing,” Glasnow said. “Everyone has contributed.”

Charlie Morton (14-6) has anchored a make-shift rotation that has often used relievers as openers.

Ryan Yarbrough (11-3), who had been following openers, was inserted in the rotation and has a 3.17 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Glasnow made his second appearance with Triple-A Durham on Monday and likely will be limited to a few innings at first as he continues to rebuild arm strength.

“Really encouraged,” Cash said.

