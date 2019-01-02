STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lindell Wigginton, playing just his second game since missing 10 with a foot injury, scored 17 points and had eight rebounds to help lead Iowa State to a 69-63 victory over Oklahoma State Wednesday night in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

Marial Shayok scored 17 points, while also chipping in six rebounds, for Iowa State (11-2, 1-0), while Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Cyclones won their fourth straight.

Cameron McGriff had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State (6-7, 0-1), with Lindy Waters also contributing 15 points and five rebounds. It was McGriff’s fourth double-double of the season.

Two free throws from Michael Weathers capped off an 8-0 Oklahoma State run early in the second half to take its largest lead of the game, 46-43, with 14:21 remaining, but Iowa State answered with a 10-0 run over the next two and a half minutes to regain control. The Cowboys didn’t get closer than five points again the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones entered the day shooting 49.4 percent from the floor, ranking second in the Big 12, but shot a season-low 36.4 percent (20 for 55) in this one. Iowa State also had three different stretches where they missed four consecutive shots and two where they missed six in a row.

Oklahoma State: There were several occasions when Iowa State jumped out to large leads, but the Cowboys displayed impressive resilience in bouncing back multiple times. After the Cyclones went up 18-6 with 12:17 left in the opening half, Oklahoma State responded with a 10-2 run over the next two-plus minutes. When Iowa State pushed its advantage to 35-27 with 2:36 left in the first half, the Cowboys connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 36-35 lead into halftime.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones have a tough challenge as they return home to take on No. 5 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys travel across the state to face their biggest rival, No. 23 Oklahoma.

_________

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25