A golf cart turned bullpen boat putters toward the infield to drop off the night’s starting pitcher at his place of work. Just minutes earlier, on this flawless July night, the game’s designated special guest, “Broccoli Guy,” had hurled a Wild Alaskan Pollock for the night’s “first fish.”

Fans crowd the “Ice Chest” beer garden along the left-field line, sipping suds from local breweries, while players stretch within earshot on the sun-soaked outfield grass. Others congregate at the food truck, where selections range from pulled pork nachos to fiesta shrimp tacos and, yes, fish sticks.

A young boy, wide-eyed and glove in hand, watches while clinging to the rails behind home plate, while another fan takes her seat with a homemade hat replicating a plastic bowl of the team’s namesake treat.

Fish Sticks players race out from their dugout as “Slick Watts,” a song by Seattle hip-hop group Blue Scholars, blares over the speakers. It is Seattle sports appreciation night, after all.

“Play ball!” yells a little girl, who is accompanied by her dad on the field and Fin Crispy Jr. — the team’s fish stick-shaped mascot (with a backward hat, of course).

The sign hanging outside The Fryer — the recognized name of Mel Olson Stadium in White Center — says it all. as the Dub Sea Fish Sticks, a local college summer team, play the Northwest Honkers on a recent Saturday night.

“This is not your average baseball game.”

The scene is a familiar one in White Center, where Fish Sticks baseball has become a fixture for 30 nights each summer. Fish Sticks fan have filled the 1,100-capacity stands of this amateur baseball cathedral for a night of entertainment, food and, of course, baseball.

“We want people to come here for dinner and a show,” Fish Sticks president Justin Moser said. “[Our focus is] how can we entertain people and feed them with great quality food, entertain them, and there happens to be a baseball game going on.”

The crowd, on this day, is there to watch their Fish Sticks battle the Honkers. The teams are part of the Pacific International League — a premier summer college league of players from the Seattle area and across the country. The league, now at seven teams, was founded in 1992 and features mostly college athletes who are polishing their games.

Between innings the mic bursts on and the games begin. There’s a Hidden Ball Trick game, where three volunteers shuffle around with oversized hats and one hidden ball. There’s a Seattle Sports Broadcasters Trivia, as fans accurately guessed a Steve Raible call of Marshawn Lynch’s Beast Quake run. And there’s an Inflatable Floatie Ring Toss Game, incorporating the aforementioned golf cart-turned bullpen boat as the target.

Brandon Sparks, the team’s “director of fun,” writes the script for each contest. He also wears a glittery, blue and gold sport coat, as any director of fun should.

Sparks’ favorite promo is called “Be a Kid Again Night.”

“We kind of swap it out so that the adults get to do the kids’ games and sometimes the kids get to do the adult games,” he said. “And the adults run the bases. People really like that one.”

Promo night or not, anyone can be a kid again here.

· · ·

Moser was 11 years old when he played Pony League ball on the same field his Fish Sticks now call home. The field was “rock-hard dirt” and nowhere near as welcoming as the turf and grass combination it is today.

Twelve years later, Moser was playing on the same field with a new team and a vision.

“I’ve always kind of been an entrepreneurial ever since I was a kid, whether there’s lemonade stands, you know, flipping baseball cards at the Midway Swap Meet or Pokemon cards when they came out,” he said. “And baseball has always been my first love and passion and goal, and [my] aspirations was always to play professionally, but that just wasn’t in the cards for me.”

Moser knew the field he grew up playing on would be perfect for launching a team. The original White Center Stadium was made of wood and seated 2,000 fans. Much like it is today, the field was a destination for the community on weekend nights. Fans would fill the bleachers and line the roped-off outfield grass.

But in May 1977, the stadium caught fire and burned to the ground.

“They almost didn’t replace the stadium,” Moser said.

That was until Mel Olson stepped in to push for a rebuild. Olson, a community activist and head of the White Center Chamber of Commerce, had brought Little League Baseball to the area, starting the Southwest Little League. After relentless campaigning, he was able to pull together the funds to build Mel Olson Stadium — a park that now hosts Seattle Prep, Pony League, Puget Sound Senior Baseball League and eventually Moser’s Fish Sticks games.

“The first year we started [in 2015], we had no idea what we were doing,” he said. “We just wanted to start a league, start something. Bring baseball back to this community.”

The team back then was called the Highline Bears.

“We just picked Bears kind of out of our hat.”

Moser attempted to do a bit of everything for the Bears — including play, run the public-address announcements and even the concession stand. But his focus quickly transitioned to a leadership role off the field, trying to keep the team afloat.

“We struggled along for quite some time, and just really pieced together year to year,” he said. “We had a handful of fans that came out, had a small group of sponsors, and then COVID hit.”

In 2020 the Bears went dormant along with all of American sports. In 2021 they fielded a team but didn’t have fans in the stands.

In fall 2021 an investor emerged. White Center businessman Gary Coy teamed with Moser and his partners, JoAnn and Patrick McCollum, with one request: the team needed a rebrand.

The crew hired a naming consultant to spend time in the community and come up with names that reflected White Center and the Pacific Northwest.

A naming contest was hatched, and the finalists fetched 5,438 votes from community members.

The Dub Sea Seal Slingers lost in a narrow final tally, and the Dub Sea Fish Sticks were born. The Dub Sea moniker represents the “W” in West Seattle while the “Sea” captures the surrounding area.

“We didn’t want to exclude everybody,” Moser said.

· · ·

The Fish Sticks are comprised of roughly half Washington-area players, and the others spend their summer here with host families. There are players from California, Utah and Tennessee. The local players come from University of Puget Sound, Centralia College, Tacoma Community College and Lower Columbia College.

The 40 players were almost all strangers five months ago. Now they act like brothers. Such is the life of a summer baseball team.

“In the baseball world it’s really easy to just relate,” said first baseman Marco Malerba, here for the summer from Cal Poly Pomona. “I’ve made friends with the guys that, you know, I’ll probably be friends with for a long time after this.”

It wasn’t a pretty start to the summer for the Sticks, who stumbled to a 1-6 record in June. Since then they’ve gone 13-2 and vaulted to third in the PIL standings.

“Not a lot of guys knew each other when we all got here, and I think that kind of led to why we started out kind of slow,” Jennings said. “It kind of felt like as soon as we got to spend time off the field is when we really started to click.”

The hometown crowd, which continues to grow by the week, also helped them click.

This is just the second season fans have been able to watch Fish Sticks baseball, but it’s impossible to tell. Based on the number of Fish Sticks caps at the ballpark and around the city, the team’s social-media reach and Fin Crispy Jr.’s presence at local parades, it seems White Center’s secret has gotten out.

The team has sold out four games this year and regularly draws up to 1,000 fans on weekend nights. The team has sold more than 12,500 tickets this season, Moser said. Tickets are available at the Fish Sticks’ website for $12, or can be purchased at the stadium.

“I let the guys know, like, hey, this is a different type of baseball,” Matt Stuart, a former Bears first baseman and current assistant coach, said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s a huge atmosphere. … They love it.”

“When I was in high school we played, we played the Highline Bears and there were like maybe five people here,” said Albert Jennings, a second-year Fish Sticks outfielder from Tacoma Community College. “This year it feels like the crowds just, they never stop.”

“I just went to a concert at the zoo, and I wore my cap, and I had 10 people just stop me and be like, ‘Hey, go Fish Sticks,’ ” Sparks said.

Malerba said the fans have provided a huge boost.

“We definitely feed off of our home fans,” Malerba said. ” … I played [at a Division II school], so it’s like, we don’t always get like a huge turnout of fans. This is like the first time that I’ve been able to play in front of, you know, over 1,000 fans.”

Sunday marks the end of the regular season and wraps up with four PIL Tournament games — all at The Fryer.

But to Moser and his team, the games aren’t what matters most.

“If our fans remember the score a week from now, whether we won or lost, we didn’t do our job,” Moser said. “Like, I want them to remember how we made them feel.”

It’s unclear how many of the hundreds of onlookers remembered the score from this July night. The Fish Sticks rallied from a two-run deficit, scoring three runs in the sixth inning on a bloop double for a 6-3 win — their ninth in a row.

But the score seemed to be the last thing on anyone’s mind, as dozens of kids circled the bases after the game, slapping fives with Fish Sticks players while smiles beamed across their cheeks.